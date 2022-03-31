Illustration: Stephen Case
Western sanctions on Russia: developing countries won’t back measures that leave them hungry

  • Few non-Western countries have answered the US’ call to economically isolate Russia, fearing the impact of disruptions to global production and trade on their own people
  • Meanwhile, countries like China have already felt the effects of US sanctions and have no desire to inflict them on others

Updated: 8:15am, 31 Mar, 2022

