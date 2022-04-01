A man walks with his dog near a block of flats damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 29. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Covid-19 out of the spotlight in many parts of the world, but the pandemic and government responses to it still have a large role to play in the global economy. Photo: AP
A man walks with his dog near a block of flats damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 29. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Covid-19 out of the spotlight in many parts of the world, but the pandemic and government responses to it still have a large role to play in the global economy. Photo: AP