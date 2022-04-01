A man walks with his dog near a block of flats damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 29. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Covid-19 out of the spotlight in many parts of the world, but the pandemic and government responses to it still have a large role to play in the global economy. Photo: AP
A man walks with his dog near a block of flats damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 29. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Covid-19 out of the spotlight in many parts of the world, but the pandemic and government responses to it still have a large role to play in the global economy. Photo: AP
Richard Harris
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Richard Harris

Why inflation and slow growth, not the Ukraine war, will drive markets

  • Even as the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue, expect the global transition to high inflation and rising interest rates to shape the market narrative
  • The threat of stagflation and recession loom on the horizon, but there is still time to fix things

Richard Harris
Richard Harris

Updated: 3:30am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man walks with his dog near a block of flats damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 29. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Covid-19 out of the spotlight in many parts of the world, but the pandemic and government responses to it still have a large role to play in the global economy. Photo: AP
A man walks with his dog near a block of flats damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 29. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed Covid-19 out of the spotlight in many parts of the world, but the pandemic and government responses to it still have a large role to play in the global economy. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE