There are at least two things the Russians and the Chinese didn’t expect with the war in Ukraine. The Russian army, once a globally respected military force, has been bogged down in its invasion of Ukraine and is looking more like a paper bear. Also, the anticipated split in the West didn’t materialise. On the contrary, whether on the political left or right, the Europeans and the Americans have never been as united since World War II. However, one thing the Russians and the Chinese can be sure of is that regardless of the consequences of the Russian aggression, Russia will be increasingly reliant on China. These concerns were raised within Russian academia before the atrocities in Ukraine. Even French President Emmanuel Macron bluntly said that if the Kremlin put all its eggs in China’s basket, it could become “China’s vassal”. Currently, despite Russia’s strict censorship and desperate shaping of the narrative around the Ukraine war, Russian academics are still expressing their views on China. Alexei Maslov, head of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at the Moscow State University, argued that Russia is falling into a dangerous addiction to China, while Vassily Kashin, a senior fellow at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, pointed out that Russia’s earlier attempts to diversify economically away from China and to other Asian powers were pretty much over. Russian Sinologists believe that China will benefit from Russia’s war-induced dependency as it will be in a more favourable negotiating position. However, I would argue that aside from some limited economic gains and as long as Vladimir Putin is in charge, Russia’s dependency can be a headache for China in the long run. From now on, it would be easier for the West to paint the Chinese as in league with war criminals , even though China has repeatedly advocated peace and protection of sovereignty. Such a narrative could damage Beijing’s international image and economic ties with the West, which China has benefited from for decades. It also alienates the European Union, at a time when China is struggling to influence the EU to stay neutral and not side with the US in the Sino-American power competition. More importantly, Beijing’s association with Moscow may be becoming controversial at home. Recently, scholar and Communist Party member Hu Wei broke from the pro-Russia chorus and said that Beijing should stop standing with Putin, and instead take a mainstream position on the war to avoid further diplomatic isolation; several other Chinese senior academics also urged for Beijing’s condemnation of the war. Although those messages were soon blocked by the Great Firewall, Beijing has since toned down its comments on Russia, in a clear sign of China’s internal struggle. Russia and Turkey want to be great again. Asia should be worried That said, the real problem for Beijing is how to deal with a weakened Kremlin that might still have great power ambitions in the aftermath of war. The invasion of Ukraine has already illustrated Russia’s fragile capabilities while laying bare Putin’s unwavering determination to restore Russia’s lost glory. A diminished and China-dependent Moscow would be eager to show Beijing its capacity to be more than an oil or gas station or commodity-exporting market. A possible Russian tactic could involve exacerbating China’s tense relations with the West, India and Vietnam, to highlight Moscow’s importance to Beijing. Feng Yujun, a prominent Russia expert in China, argued that the new cold war between the US and China not only benefits Russia, but also that Moscow would undoubtedly have made many diplomatic manoeuvres to sow the mutual doubt, hostility and fear now poisoning relations between Beijing and Washington. Also, despite Beijing’s displeasure, Russia may continue to engage in arms sales and defence collaboration with Vietnam and India. Moscow can simply excuse itself by saying, if Moscow doesn’t make a deal with New Delhi and Hanoi, what is the alternative? It is surely better for Russia to make a bundle selling arms than to give their common opponent, the US, the opportunity. A much more sensitive issue is Russia’s Far East, which the Kremlin is likely to focus more on developing, as Europe shuts its door on Russia’s Western side. Due to the lack of engagement by other Asian powers, China’s economic support could play a leading role in facilitating the eastern border area’s prosperity. But Russian fear of China’s demographic expansion and Chinese abhorrence of Russia’s territorial takeovers are the main hindrances. It is possible that if push comes to shove, Putin might move Russia’s capital further east, or find a way to tighten control over the Far East. China border region wants more ‘opening up to Russia’ following Ukraine war And would either of these scenarios really benefit China? Russia’s growing political influence on its eastern part, along with its affluence, would inevitably put pressure on China and limit Chinese impact on Central Asia. More crucially, in Chinese history, China was mainly invaded by strong northern neighbours, and the Russian empire’s exploitation of Manchuria is ironclad evidence. Currently, Russia’s stagnating domestic economy and its sparsely populated Far East leave its lengthy border with China relatively secure, which leaves China with more strategic space and resources to deal with core issues elsewhere. Clearly, a Russia that turns east wouldn’t suit China. However, while paying lip service to Russian dependency, Beijing could use Moscow as a bargaining chip to mend ties with the geographically remote West, and in exchange for Western compromises such as the easing of US sanctions. After all, as the Chinese tactical classic Thirty-Six Stratagems has long advised, it is always wise to collaborate with distant states and keep a watchful eye on neighbouring ones. Jon Yuan Jiang is a Chinese PhD student at the Queensland University of Technology