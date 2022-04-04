An employee works on an assembly line producing speakers at a factory in Fuyang, in eastern Anhui province, on March 31. Purchasing managers indices for manufacturers in China are showing worrying signs for the economy as domestic and global factors weigh on economic growth. Photo: AFP
