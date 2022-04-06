As a father of two, I am deeply sympathetic towards the numerous cases of children with Covid-19 who have been separated from their parents and admitted alone to the isolation wards of public hospitals managed by the Hospital Authority. The authority’s failure to prioritise family unity and children’s best interests have left families living in anxiety and fear. This is clearly detrimental to people’s long-term mental health and could carry negative public health implications. Children in these cases are usually in a developmental stage, during which parental attention and affection are critically important. Even so, they are unfortunately separated from their parents because of the inconsistent and opaque guidelines and practices from the government and relevant authorities. The government should review policies that separate children from their families, improve transparency in such decision-making and develop policies and interventions to promote child and family well-being. Unicef advises governments that Covid-19 isolation decisions should not only be made on medical factors such as infectious risk. They should also take into account the possible consequences of family separation, with the child’s interest as the primary consideration. Although Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan Hung-ling and Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor have said parents will be accommodated with their children, there is no substantial evidence to suggest hospital practices are being changed accordingly. Parent-child separations continue, despite the fact paediatric ward occupancy rates are below 50 per cent across the Hospital Authority clusters. I urge the government to adopt the following remedies as soon as possible. First, tally and disclose statistics on family-child separation cases in the Hospital Authority during the fifth wave, based on which, measures that are unfriendly to families can be adjusted accordingly. Reports suggest cases of child separation on testing positive for Covid-19 could be as high as 2,000 in the past six weeks. However, the authorities have yet to respond to requests for relevant statistics. Without transparency in such information, public scrutiny and review of the isolation mechanism is difficult. Parents have shared the traumatic impact of hospitalisation on their children when they were separated. Problems include disruptive and insecure behaviour, increased crying, self-harm and separation anxiety, to name but a few examples. Separating children with Covid-19 from parents will only cause trauma These children should receive therapeutic treatment from child experts. Similarly, parents should be coached to tackle the traumatic effects. The government also needs to ensure it communicates clearly to the public on isolation and quarantine arrangements for families. Given that more facilities are now available, the arrangements must prioritise keeping families together. In addition, the mental health of children and families must be assessed before arranging for them to be admitted. For instance, children and parents with psychiatric histories and children on the autism spectrum – whose home environment is more conducive to recovery – should be prioritised for home isolation as long as their condition permits this. Besides these short-term measures, the impact of Covid-19 on children’s psychosocial and mental health must not be overlooked. Well-being of Hong Kong children ‘far below global levels’ Studies in Hong Kong have shown the negative effects of school closures, which is consistent with the findings of research on children globally. Children experience inadequate sleep, less physical exercise , and increased screen time and social media use, leading to more reports of parental stress and psychosocial problems. Therefore, the government must not only focus on its medical responses but also medium- to long-term policies. Funding priorities must mitigate the adverse impact of pandemic restrictions on children’s mental health. The pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of infected families, vulnerable groups and the entire population of Hong Kong. Against this backdrop, an integrated policy response, using resources from the medical, social protection, education, public and private sectors, is necessary to tackle the crisis. While ending family separation during Covid-19 needs to be done immediately, it must be underpinned by a package of policies and evidence-based interventions to mitigate the damage done by the pandemic and build resilience so more families are shielded against the debilitating effects. Dr Stephen Wong Yuen-shan is a Legislative Council member (Election Committee)