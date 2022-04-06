Patients wait in a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan on February 17. Photo: Sam Tsang
Patients wait in a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Cheung Sha Wan on February 17. Photo: Sam Tsang
Stephen Wong
Opinion

Hong Kong needs to end Covid-19 child separation in hospitals amid growing mental health crisis

  • Inconsistent, opaque government practices are still separating families and exacerbating Hong Kong’s mental health crisis
  • The government should review these policies, improve transparency and promote greater well-being

Updated: 9:15am, 6 Apr, 2022

