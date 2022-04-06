Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Gregory Mitrovich
Opinion

Opinion

Gregory Mitrovich

Ukraine’s post-war economic recovery could provide the setting for US-China cooperation

  • With Russia isolated, China is left without an ally to challenge the US-led world order. However, Washington is in no position to provoke Beijing, either
  • What is needed is a return to cooperation and the task of rebuilding Ukraine once the war ends may provide a starting point

Gregory Mitrovich
Gregory Mitrovich

Updated: 1:30am, 6 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE