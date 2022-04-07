Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Terry Su
Opinion

Opinion

Terry Su

Diplomacy failed in Ukraine. US and China must not let it happen twice

  • Right when diplomacy is needed more than ever, top diplomatic figures in the US and China are resorting to open hostility
  • The crisis in Ukraine should serve as a warning to both powers to set aside ideological differences for the sake of world peace

Terry Su
Terry Su

Updated: 1:00am, 7 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE