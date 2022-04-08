Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Chi Wang
Opinion

Opinion

Chi Wang

Asian-Americans still waiting for their US Supreme Court voice

  • For all Biden’s talk of representing everyone, his pick of Ketanji Brown Jackson leaves Asian-Americans on the outside looking in again
  • The bipartisan exclusion of Asian-Americans from high government offices suggests there are greater barriers limiting their opportunities

Chi Wang
Chi Wang

Updated: 2:01am, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE