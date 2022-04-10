An electronic panel displays currency exchange rates for the US dollar and euro against the Russian rouble in Podolsk, Russia, on March 24. Some commentators have speculated that the “weaponisation” of the US dollar in sanctions against Russia could ultimately undermine the US currency. Photo: EPA-EFE
Anthony Rowley
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Debt binge, Russia sanctions will hasten end of US dollar global hegemony

  • The US has rapidly rising debt levels at the same time as the value and integrity of its assets are being eroded
  • Its weaponisation of the official reserves issue also increases the incentive for others to create alternatives, for both trading and reserves purposes

Updated: 9:30pm, 10 Apr, 2022

