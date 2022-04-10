An electronic panel displays currency exchange rates for the US dollar and euro against the Russian rouble in Podolsk, Russia, on March 24. Some commentators have speculated that the “weaponisation” of the US dollar in sanctions against Russia could ultimately undermine the US currency. Photo: EPA-EFE
An electronic panel displays currency exchange rates for the US dollar and euro against the Russian rouble in Podolsk, Russia, on March 24. Some commentators have speculated that the “weaponisation” of the US dollar in sanctions against Russia could ultimately undermine the US currency. Photo: EPA-EFE