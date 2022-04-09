Avocados from Mexico on sale at a supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana, on February 14. The US briefly banned imports from Michoacan earlier this year after a threat was made against an American federal government inspector working in Mexico. Photo: Getty Images
Avocados from Mexico on sale at a supermarket in Bloomington, Indiana, on February 14. The US briefly banned imports from Michoacan earlier this year after a threat was made against an American federal government inspector working in Mexico. Photo: Getty Images