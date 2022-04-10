A Nasa satellite image from February shows the Conger ice shelf and associated fast ice pre-collapse. Scientists are concerned because an ice shelf the size of New York City collapsed in east Antarctica, an area that had long been thought to be stable. It was the first time scientists have seen an ice shelf collapse in this cold area of Antarctica. Photo: AP
