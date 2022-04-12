Locals and tourists watch a sunset from Phuket Island’s Phromthep Cape in Thailand on April 9. The Thai central bank’s struggle to deal with inflation while sustaining economic growth could signal to currency markets that the baht is somewhat exposed. Photo: Reuters
Locals and tourists watch a sunset from Phuket Island’s Phromthep Cape in Thailand on April 9. The Thai central bank’s struggle to deal with inflation while sustaining economic growth could signal to currency markets that the baht is somewhat exposed. Photo: Reuters
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Why US-China monetary policy split could be good news for currency investors

  • Hawkish sentiment in the US and more easing in China could leave policymakers in Asia-Pacific countries exposed to both in a difficult spot
  • For currency investors who are adept at reflecting changing circumstances and identifying value, though, this divergence spells opportunity

Neal Kimberley
Neal Kimberley

Updated: 10:00pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Locals and tourists watch a sunset from Phuket Island’s Phromthep Cape in Thailand on April 9. The Thai central bank’s struggle to deal with inflation while sustaining economic growth could signal to currency markets that the baht is somewhat exposed. Photo: Reuters
Locals and tourists watch a sunset from Phuket Island’s Phromthep Cape in Thailand on April 9. The Thai central bank’s struggle to deal with inflation while sustaining economic growth could signal to currency markets that the baht is somewhat exposed. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE