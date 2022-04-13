A deserted street in Shanghai on April 9. The Shanghai government has announced tweaks to its lockdown policy, yet overall measures remained stringent as residents living in communities with Covid-19 cases in the past seven days are barred from leaving their homes. Photo: Bloomberg
A deserted street in Shanghai on April 9. The Shanghai government has announced tweaks to its lockdown policy, yet overall measures remained stringent as residents living in communities with Covid-19 cases in the past seven days are barred from leaving their homes. Photo: Bloomberg