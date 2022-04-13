A deserted street in Shanghai on April 9. The Shanghai government has announced tweaks to its lockdown policy, yet overall measures remained stringent as residents living in communities with Covid-19 cases in the past seven days are barred from leaving their homes. Photo: Bloomberg
A deserted street in Shanghai on April 9. The Shanghai government has announced tweaks to its lockdown policy, yet overall measures remained stringent as residents living in communities with Covid-19 cases in the past seven days are barred from leaving their homes. Photo: Bloomberg
Andy Xie
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Andy Xie

In the end, reality may force China to compromise on its ‘zero-Covid’ policy

  • China’s approach to containing its latest Covid-19 outbreaks is disrupting supply chains and could cause damage well beyond the country’s borders
  • While economic costs alone will not bring a change of direction when politics is driving policy, the reality of the virus’ infectiousness may compel Beijing to tolerate certain levels of infection

Andy Xie
Andy Xie

Updated: 4:30pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A deserted street in Shanghai on April 9. The Shanghai government has announced tweaks to its lockdown policy, yet overall measures remained stringent as residents living in communities with Covid-19 cases in the past seven days are barred from leaving their homes. Photo: Bloomberg
A deserted street in Shanghai on April 9. The Shanghai government has announced tweaks to its lockdown policy, yet overall measures remained stringent as residents living in communities with Covid-19 cases in the past seven days are barred from leaving their homes. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE