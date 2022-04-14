Illustration: Stephen Case
Akhil Ramesh
India’s reasons for not joining West on Ukraine go beyond economics and arms deals

  • India’s imports of Russian arms, fertiliser, fossil fuels and more only explain part of why it has not joined the West’s sanctions against Russia
  • India has feet in both the global south and the Western alliance, and it has a vision of a multipolar world where it does not kowtow to any great power

Updated: 1:00am, 14 Apr, 2022

