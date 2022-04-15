Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Jinyuan Li
Opinion

Opinion

Jinyuan Li

Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown is testing public faith in the central government

  • Food shortages, loss of livelihood and a sense of abandonment in the city is causing many residents to become disillusioned with the central government and its zero-Covid policy
  • Restoring faith in the country’s leadership is crucial for maintaining an image of stability and strength

Jinyuan Li
Jinyuan Li

Updated: 5:01am, 15 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE