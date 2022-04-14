The Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai’s Pudong area is seen on March 28 amid a lockdown to curb Covid-19. The sudden lockdown of China’s most populous city takes the government’s battle against the virus into a new and more perilous phase. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Shanghai lockdown should put Covid-19 pandemic back on investors’ radar

  • Shanghai’s shutdown is a wake-up call for investors who still believe the pandemic no longer matters
  • While a global fund manager survey shows stagflation is at the top of investors’ concerns, the lockdown-induced disruption in China amplifies this risk

Updated: 4:30pm, 14 Apr, 2022

