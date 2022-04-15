A CarMax lot in Gaithersburg, Maryland, holds hundreds of used vehicles on April 12. Supply chain disruptions have led to shortages of new and used vehicles that have driven up inflation, but there are signs that inflation in the United States has peaked or is near peaking. Photo: AFP
A CarMax lot in Gaithersburg, Maryland, holds hundreds of used vehicles on April 12. Supply chain disruptions have led to shortages of new and used vehicles that have driven up inflation, but there are signs that inflation in the United States has peaked or is near peaking. Photo: AFP