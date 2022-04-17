Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the press following a meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on April 7, to discuss how to bolster support for Ukraine without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. Photo: EPA-EFE
West must ultimately take blame for failing to preserve peace in Europe

  • Russia may have begun the invasion of Ukraine, but it is the US and Nato’s long history of expansionism and desire for global dominance that brought war to Europe
  • Even now, when pursuing a path of multipolar coexistence might restore peace, the West instead allows Ukraine to pay the price for its aggression

Updated: 6:00pm, 17 Apr, 2022

