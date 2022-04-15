How six ‘China shocks’ reshaped the global economic landscape

Workers assemble electronic components at a factory of Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn in Shenzhen. Apple’s decision, via Foxconn, to manufacture iPhones in China and its ripple effects are one of a series of “China shocks” that have reshaped the global economic landscape. Photo: AFP
Workers assemble electronic components at a factory of Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn in Shenzhen. Apple’s decision, via Foxconn, to manufacture iPhones in China and its ripple effects are one of a series of “China shocks” that have reshaped the global economic landscape. Photo: AFP