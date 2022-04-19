Nepalese police baton-charge a protester opposing a US aid agency’s US$500 million grant for Nepal outside the parliament in Kathmandu on February 27. The US grant, meant to improve roads and other infrastructure in Nepal, is opposed by the Communist parties, two of which are in the governing coalition government. Photo: AP
