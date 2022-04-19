Nepalese police baton-charge a protester opposing a US aid agency’s US$500 million grant for Nepal outside the parliament in Kathmandu on February 27. The US grant, meant to improve roads and other infrastructure in Nepal, is opposed by the Communist parties, two of which are in the governing coalition government. Photo: AP
Nepalese police baton-charge a protester opposing a US aid agency’s US$500 million grant for Nepal outside the parliament in Kathmandu on February 27. The US grant, meant to improve roads and other infrastructure in Nepal, is opposed by the Communist parties, two of which are in the governing coalition government. Photo: AP
Kamala Thiagarajan
Opinion

Opinion

Kamala Thiagarajan

Nepal’s economic woes, following Sri Lanka’s crisis, turn up the heat on China’s belt and road loans

  • Critics warn that Nepal risks being another indebted country facing economic ruin if it accepts loans from China, in the wake of the Sri Lanka’s debt troubles
  • In Nepal, the Chinese infrastructure initiative is increasingly seen in the context of US-China rivalry

Kamala Thiagarajan
Kamala Thiagarajan

Updated: 3:30am, 19 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Nepalese police baton-charge a protester opposing a US aid agency’s US$500 million grant for Nepal outside the parliament in Kathmandu on February 27. The US grant, meant to improve roads and other infrastructure in Nepal, is opposed by the Communist parties, two of which are in the governing coalition government. Photo: AP
Nepalese police baton-charge a protester opposing a US aid agency’s US$500 million grant for Nepal outside the parliament in Kathmandu on February 27. The US grant, meant to improve roads and other infrastructure in Nepal, is opposed by the Communist parties, two of which are in the governing coalition government. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE