Opinion

Raffaello Pantucci

How Pakistan’s new prime minister completes a favourable picture for China in the region

  • Shehbaz Sharif’s rise to power in Pakistan puts China in an advantageous position as its western neighbours all have governments friendly to Beijing
  • This also means China has a stake in the many problems that emanate from this region, though, and will be forced to take a more active role

Updated: 10:22pm, 19 Apr, 2022

