On April 10, the Chinese government released its “Opinions on Accelerating the Establishment of a Unified Domestic Market”, a new set of plans for developing the country’s internal market . Specifically, the plans aim to tackle local protectionism and include guidelines on increasing market efficiency and reducing transaction costs. This is not the first time in recent years that the central leadership has called for a “unified domestic market”. China has historically had a large domestic market which has made integration difficult, particularly given its vast territory and diversity in socioeconomic circumstances. Until the early 20th century, there was no single currency that dominated the Chinese market. Each region circulated currencies of varying shape and weight. Even tax payments of different kinds involved different currency standards. If some of these historical barriers were the result of a lack of government intervention, quite the opposite can be said today. Thanks to market-oriented reforms and continued state investment in hardware infrastructure, China has released much of its market potential. Nevertheless, market regulations still leave considerable space for further standardisation and transparency. Since China’s reform and opening-up, many local policies have intentionally sought regulatory and administrative protections for local enterprises and industries. What exactly is “local protectionism” in the Chinese context? In many cases, firms actively seek protection from the government and lobby for restrictions on access to the local market. But under China’s institutional set-up, local governments also have reason to take the initiative and ally with the local rather than the national market. Over the past 40 years, economic decentralisation has made the local economy a source of government tax revenues and the guarantor of local public debts . Meanwhile, economic performance has also been an important factor, if not the sole one, that determines officialdom. Such institutional incentives have resulted in political tournaments between provinces (and even between cities within a province). Many neighbouring cities have been competing to develop similar industrial structures, resulting in a lack of specialisation and regional integration. This is particularly the case among third- and fourth-tier cities . Many issues emphasised by the new guidelines have existed for a long time, but in the face of US-China decoupling and post-pandemic geopolitics, China’s shift towards a “ dual circulation ” economy has pushed further market reform higher up the agenda. The real challenge to a “unified domestic market” lies in the implementation of central policies at a local level, especially when it comes to intervening in administrative practices at very local levels. “Health codes” are a very recent example. During the pandemic, authorities have developed mobile applications that report the real-time health conditions of an individual, as well as an e-passport for easing the movement of people and commodities. Despite a national version being available, many cities introduced and stuck with their local apps. A common practice among residents in mainland China is to resubmit information and shift to the local code whenever moving between provinces and sometimes even cities. There are reasons for keeping local health codes. Since pandemic restrictions on movement require a trade-off between virus control and economic activity, regional and municipal governments have sought measures that comply with central policy and, at the same time, allow local flexibility. The information submitted for a health code can vary from place to place, and the requirements for receiving a “pass” (green code) can also be different, depending on whether a city is close to the centre of an outbreak or has a large number of temporary residents. This flexibility has allowed local authorities to respond to changes in local circumstances and update apps accordingly. On the other hand, local codes serve the interests of government officials and businesses. Developing an app for one’s own city can add to an official’s resume, especially during the window when only a few cities have taken the lead. The big data gathered by local governments through these apps will also serve administrative uses in the future. Besides, the apps are usually developed by local providers and are a boon for business. This recent example is a clear case of the need for administrative flexibility, officialdom and local interests to intertwine. China wants a unified domestic market, but local finance poses a significant challenge. Yes, eliminating regulatory and administrative barriers between cities and provinces will reduce transaction costs and increase market efficiency. But a more efficient market is also likely to accelerate the “agglomeration effect”, in which megacities draw in capital and human resources from the periphery, leaving smaller towns drained of businesses and people. Such structural changes in the economy will put a strain on local tax revenues and debt servicing; the latter issue has been a focal point of central government policy in recent years. Employment presents another challenge. In 2022, more than 10.7 million university graduates entered the job market; 10 years ago, that figure was only 6.8 million. Competition in the job market is also reflected in the number of people taking the postgraduate entry exam, which has risen from 1.65 million in 2012 to 4.57 million in 2022. Moreover, this figure does not take into account those who have studied overseas. Local industries may lack competitiveness under the present administrative protections, but they do provide employment, especially for low- and semi-skilled workers. Undoubtedly, these challenges can’t be solved by the market institutions themselves. Ziang Liu is a PhD candidate in economic history at the London School of Economics