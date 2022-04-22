Residents rest in front of a grocery store in Yichang, Hubei province, in March 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Residents rest in front of a grocery store in Yichang, Hubei province, in March 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Ziang Liu
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Ziang Liu

China’s plan to unify its domestic market will create cohesion, but at the expense of local needs

  • While an integrated market with one set of rules will improve efficiency and connectivity, it could limit the ability of regions and cities to respond to local issues
  • Centralisation is also likely to exacerbate the problems of smaller cities as business and people are drawn to megacities

Ziang Liu
Ziang Liu

Updated: 4:20am, 22 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents rest in front of a grocery store in Yichang, Hubei province, in March 2020. Photo: Xinhua
Residents rest in front of a grocery store in Yichang, Hubei province, in March 2020. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE