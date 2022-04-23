French President Emmanuel Macron and Rassemblement National candidate Marine Le Pen get ready for the start of a televised debate on French TV, in Saint-Denis on April 20. France will once again see a run-off presidential election between the centrist Macron and the far-right Le Pen. Photo: DPA
French President Emmanuel Macron and Rassemblement National candidate Marine Le Pen get ready for the start of a televised debate on French TV, in Saint-Denis on April 20. France will once again see a run-off presidential election between the centrist Macron and the far-right Le Pen. Photo: DPA
Thomas O. Falk
Opinion

Opinion

Thomas O. Falk

Why Le Pen’s ‘France first’ populism threatens the nation, Nato and Europe

  • Le Pen promises voters simple solutions to highly complicated issues, and her victory would have far-ranging repercussions
  • As president, she would enact her version of Trumpism, threaten the Franco-Germany partnership and add France to the list of nations seeking to undermine the EU

Thomas O. Falk
Thomas O. Falk

Updated: 1:30am, 23 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron and Rassemblement National candidate Marine Le Pen get ready for the start of a televised debate on French TV, in Saint-Denis on April 20. France will once again see a run-off presidential election between the centrist Macron and the far-right Le Pen. Photo: DPA
French President Emmanuel Macron and Rassemblement National candidate Marine Le Pen get ready for the start of a televised debate on French TV, in Saint-Denis on April 20. France will once again see a run-off presidential election between the centrist Macron and the far-right Le Pen. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE