French President Emmanuel Macron and Rassemblement National candidate Marine Le Pen get ready for the start of a televised debate on French TV, in Saint-Denis on April 20. France will once again see a run-off presidential election between the centrist Macron and the far-right Le Pen. Photo: DPA
