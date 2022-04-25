Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Zhou Bo
Opinion

Opinion

Zhou Bo

World needs ‘no first use’ pledge by US, Nato and Russia to avoid nuclear war

  • The world is on edge again after Putin’s threats about the possible use of nuclear weapons amid Ukraine’s strong resistance against Russia’s invasion
  • A pledge not to be the first to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against others would be a huge step forward in nuclear disarmament

Zhou Bo
Zhou Bo

Updated: 1:30am, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE