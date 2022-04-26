Public housing blocks developed by Singapore’s Housing and Development Board. Photo: Roy Issa
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Will Singapore’s public housing prices keep rising this year?

  • Concerns have been raised about affordability in Singapore’s public housing system, with prices in the secondary market up 12.7 per cent last year
  • However, million-dollar transactions are a fraction of the total, and the government is making efforts to ramp up supply of build-to-order flats

Updated: 9:15am, 26 Apr, 2022

