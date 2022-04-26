Republicans are also boycotting debates, with the Republican National Committee voting this month to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates. Why? Much like insular mediascapes controlled by the Kremlin and Beijing, they need full control of the messaging to make their positions seem rational.

In a world where entire cities are being obliterated because of the imperial ambitions of a madman, where the gap between rich and poor is as wide as it has been for decades, and where young people across the globe can expect climate change to impinge on every aspect of life, Republicans no longer have answers.

Supporters of Florida’s Republican-backed “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans classroom instruction on gender and sexuality, gather for a rally outside Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on April 16. Photo: Reuters

The new Republican Party, now aligned with Beijing and Moscow in ways they will never acknowledge, wants to silence anyone standing in the way of their political power. As has been the case with the Chinese and Russian governments under their current leaders, anything that runs against the grain of their nationalistic, hyper-masculine, and heteronormative image must be ostracised.

If this drive requires them to accuse opponents of being pro-paedophile, so be it.

The Democrats, who never miss an opportunity to undermine themselves, and who fail to push back adequately against Republican accusations that anyone opposed to legislation like that which Florida passed is “grooming” children for sex, have stayed true to form.

Their inability to connect with voters was perhaps most apparent in Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s appearance at the star-studded 2021 Met Gala last year in a floor-length white gown emblazoned with words “Tax the Rich” in bold, red letters.

The Democratic congresswoman seemed determined to alienate any American who isn’t a fashion major at the New York School of Design.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (left) and designer Aurora James attend the Met Gala on September 13, 2021. The slogan “tax the rich”, has become a rallying cry for Democrats. Photo: AFP

Enter Michigan state Senator Mallory McMorrow, a Democrat, who was accused by a Republican opponent of wanting to “groom” young children to be able to sexually exploit them and teach “that 8-year-olds are responsible for slavery”.

She responded to the attack in a way that took the internet by storm, and perhaps showed her party that they need not cower in the face of Republican attempts to portray them as paedophiles.

“I am a straight, white, Christian, married, suburban mom” who wants “every kid to feel seen, heard and supported – not marginalised and targeted because they are not straight, white and Christian,” she said in a forceful five-minute speech that racked up millions of views across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

It’s difficult to know if McMorrow’s speech will have the same effect as Joseph Welch’s famous takedown of Senator Joseph McCarthy’s strident anti-communist crusade in the 1950s with his resounding question: “Have you no sense of decency?”

But if more Democrats show the kind of backbone that McMorrow displayed in the Michigan state house, they might have a chance to fight off the illiberal onslaught in America that gives comfort to autocrats worldwide.