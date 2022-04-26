Technicians work on a vehicle production line at the NIO manufacturing base in Hefei, Anhui province. Photo: Xinhua
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

How China’s neutrality on Ukraine war fuels the narrative of a weakening yuan

  • Rising US Treasury yields and the ripple effects of China’s ‘zero-Covid’ policy are adding to the allure of the US dollar for investors
  • Negative reactions to China’s stance on Russia’s invasion raises the chances of Western investors pulling out of Chinese assets and the yuan

Updated: 12:41pm, 26 Apr, 2022

