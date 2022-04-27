Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Danil Bochkov
Opinion

Opinion

Danil Bochkov

US sanctions pressure on Russia shows geopolitics now trumps economics

  • The US is increasingly focused on economic strategy as a way to contain Russia and China, deploying or threatening sanctions and insisting its allies do the same
  • Great power politics is taking the place of economics, which has long been the driving force behind globalisation and liberalism in the post-Cold-War era

Danil Bochkov
Danil Bochkov

Updated: 3:30am, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE