Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

Wang Huiyao

How Macron’s return as French president could be a win for both the EU and China

  • Macron has been championing ‘strategic autonomy’ for the European Union at a time when the need for the EU to come into its own as an independent force for peace and international cooperation is greater than ever
  • His stance on China seems to be pragmatic and pro-business, recognising the possibility of working closely with Beijing on shared interests, despite competition in some areas

Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 8:15am, 28 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE