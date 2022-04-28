Illustration: Stephen Case
Opinion
Wang Huiyao
How Macron’s return as French president could be a win for both the EU and China
- Macron has been championing ‘strategic autonomy’ for the European Union at a time when the need for the EU to come into its own as an independent force for peace and international cooperation is greater than ever
- His stance on China seems to be pragmatic and pro-business, recognising the possibility of working closely with Beijing on shared interests, despite competition in some areas
Illustration: Stephen Case
