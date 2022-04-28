A road in the central Chaoyang district is almost empty on April 27 as parts of Beijing undergo a lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19. The prospect of further widespread lockdowns and disruptions to supply chains has made China one of global investors’ chief worries. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Alarm over China lockdowns and US inflation have investors preparing for the worst

  • Fears of a policy mistake in the US or China that will cost the global economy dearly have reached fever pitch in the past few months
  • Markets seem to have little faith that the Federal Reserve can rein in inflation or that China’s leaders can afford to ease draconian pandemic restrictions

Updated: 1:30pm, 28 Apr, 2022

