Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

Threat of Russian nuclear attack shows why China’s no-first-use policy should be global standard

  • While nuclear weapons use is often labelled unthinkable, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, that option now seems to be on the table
  • China has long had a clear no-first-use policy, but the US does not commit to this, stressing nuclear deterrence instead

Tom Plate
Tom Plate

Updated: 1:30am, 3 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE