A man pushes a trolley past a banner promoting the national security law in Hong Kong on April 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
David A. Rezvani
Opinion

Beijing will win over Hong Kong by listening to public opinion, not by silencing it

  • Post-handover, the central government sought to understand, then win over, public opinion and, by 2005, people’s willingness to embrace Chinese identity had never been higher
  • Recently, however, there are signs that truth and fact are under siege with repeated attacks by state-run media on legitimate sources of information

Updated: 6:30am, 5 May, 2022

