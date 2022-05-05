There have been two – not one – historic Hong Kong handovers to China. The first, which most people know about, was a handover in 1997 of territory and sovereignty from Britain to the People’s Republic of China. The second handover, which is less well known, occurred in June 2005. During that period, polling data from the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute indicated that, for the first time in modern history, a majority of Hong Kong’s people saw their primary identity as Chinese (rather than Hongkonger). Unlike the first handover, the second was not one of property, assets or legal status. Instead, it was a handover of identity, allegiance, affection and patriotism. It was a major historic milestone for bringing ideological unity between the people of two very different systems after many historic upheavals, from the Opium Wars, to the flood of refugees into the city after 1949 (when they witnessed Communist leaders betraying their promises and expropriating their property), to the tragic events in Tiananmen Square in 1989. Proponents of the “China model” assert that the reason China succeeded in developing so fast after 1978 was because of its distinctive features of meritocracy, adaptability, and legitimacy with the people. Around the time of the “second handover” poll in 2005, the mainland and Hong Kong governments were arguably instilling these features in Hong Kong more than ever before. Hong Kong’s economy grew significantly after central government efforts to facilitate trade, finance, commerce and infrastructure. Central authorities were fulfilling their pledges to safeguard local autonomy. And, politically, there were real degrees of accountability after Hong Kong’s local instability in 2003, which most notably included the resignation of Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa in March 2005. Since then, the percentage of people in Hong Kong primarily identifying as Chinese has dramatically declined, plummeting to 23 per cent by June 2019. This lack of identification with China no doubt alarmed central government authorities. But China’s leaders have had to face these realities before, and they have benefited most when their response has been not to stifle information but to “seek truth from facts” ( shi shi qiu shi ). One example occurred in 1983, at a time of great anxiety in Hong Kong. The city was experiencing a population exodus that mirrored the one occurring today . Deng Xiaoping needed a man who could report honestly and frankly on the conditions in Hong Kong while forming relationships with business leaders. The man that Deng chose was former Jiangsu party secretary Xu Jiatun . His sycophant predecessors told Beijing leaders what they wanted to hear – that Hong Kong greatly welcomed Chinese liberation from the British imperialists. Xu, however, boldly told his Beijing superiors the truth: that much of the Hong Kong population profoundly distrusted China’s Communist Party and dreaded the impending handover, while they admired the British for delivering the rule of law and political freedoms. Li Xiannian (who was Chinese president under Deng) responded that the central government would redouble its efforts to secure the allegiance of the Hong Kong people. Accordingly, when it came time to select the Basic Law drafting committee members from Hong Kong, the central government chose leaders representing a diversity of viewpoints, including democrats like Martin Lee Chu-ming and Szeto Wah. Although the varied leaders of the drafting committee had profound disagreements, they were united by a shared desire for Hong Kong’s economic success and stability. Ultimately, Deng declared the Basic Law a “masterpiece of creativity”. And with its guarantees of autonomy – like the provision that “no department of the Central People’s Government … may interfere in [Hong Kong] affairs” – it was also well received by the public. China must resist centralisation and control solutions for every problem Ultimately, the central government’s desire for a complete and accurate picture of the situation in Hong Kong, and its accompanying efforts to win over the public, were rewarded by the unprecedented surge of allegiance in June 2005. Recently, however, there are unfortunate signs that truth and fact have been under siege. State-run media have, for example, repeatedly attacked polling organisations, like the Public Opinion Research Institute. After the institute released a poll about the public’s interest in participating in the 2021 Legislative Council election, a Chinese state-run newspaper questioned the organisation’s intentions and said that its “so-called polls are something that align with forces that are anti-China and disrupting Hong Kong”. It was, the paper said, “time to clean it up and ring funeral bells”. Some pollsters have left the city, like social scientist Chung Kim-wah who was until recently the institute’s deputy executive director. “There is no room for sincere words in today’s Hong Kong,” he said. “For those pedantic academics like me, Hong Kong is probably not a place where you can live normally without intimidation.” Those who attempt to silence legitimate sources of information do a great disservice to business and political leaders working to uphold Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability. If such forms of intimidation persist, perhaps there will eventually be few, if any, social scientists left to conduct reliable polls that tell us how close or far Hong Kong is from re-achieving the results of “the second handover”. David A. Rezvani teaches Asian politics, international relations and writing at Dartmouth College and is the author of Surpassing the Sovereign State: The Wealth, Self-Rule, and Security Advantages of Partially Independent Territories