Women in quarantine look through a window cut into a gate amid Shanghai’s Covid-19 lockdown on May 1. Photo: EPA-EFE
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

Why China is reluctant to ‘live with Covid’. It’s not just politics

  • China is not as medically prepared as many Western countries were before they opened up, with large numbers of elderly yet to have a third vaccine dose
  • A middle-of-the-road approach, with fewer draconian lockdowns while keeping many social restrictions, could help boost the faltering economy

Updated: 9:15am, 5 May, 2022

