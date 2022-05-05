Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
Zhengjun Zhang
Opinion

Opinion

Zhengjun Zhang and Yanyan Li

Why US sanctions on ‘state-controlled’ Chinese companies smack of hypocrisy

  • Washington’s targeting of Chinese enterprises it claims are controlled by Beijing has seen hundreds of companies banned on national security grounds
  • Yet the US and other Western countries often exert significant influence over businesses to comply with their ‘requests’. And, in return, they receive billions in subsidies

Zhengjun ZhangYanyan Li
Zhengjun Zhang and Yanyan Li

Updated: 3:30am, 5 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Illustration: Stephen Case
READ FULL ARTICLE