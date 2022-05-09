Children climb on the playground at the Tenacity Residence in Cheung Sha Wan on May 3. The incoming administration would do well to see Hong Kong’s low birth rate as an indicator of social ills that need fixing rather than the problem in itself. Photo: Dickson Lee
Children climb on the playground at the Tenacity Residence in Cheung Sha Wan on May 3. The incoming administration would do well to see Hong Kong’s low birth rate as an indicator of social ills that need fixing rather than the problem in itself. Photo: Dickson Lee
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Use Hong Kong’s birth rate to measure ‘result-oriented’ John Lee’s success

  • The next chief executive has shown ambition in pledging to tackle Hong Kong’s lingering issues, including reforming the civil service
  • His administration should take a fresh look at the birth rate as an indicator of social ills that need fixing

Alice Wu
Alice Wu

Updated: 6:45am, 9 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Children climb on the playground at the Tenacity Residence in Cheung Sha Wan on May 3. The incoming administration would do well to see Hong Kong’s low birth rate as an indicator of social ills that need fixing rather than the problem in itself. Photo: Dickson Lee
Children climb on the playground at the Tenacity Residence in Cheung Sha Wan on May 3. The incoming administration would do well to see Hong Kong’s low birth rate as an indicator of social ills that need fixing rather than the problem in itself. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE