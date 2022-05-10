Construction workers are seen at the Gaolan Harbour Interchange, part of the Hezhou-Gaolan Port Highway project in Guangdong province, on May 5. With growth flagging and the yuan weakening against the US dollar, pressure is growing on Chinese policymakers to enact an intensive investment spending campaign. Photo: Xinhua
