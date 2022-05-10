Construction workers are seen at the Gaolan Harbour Interchange, part of the Hezhou-Gaolan Port Highway project in Guangdong province, on May 5. With growth flagging and the yuan weakening against the US dollar, pressure is growing on Chinese policymakers to enact an intensive investment spending campaign. Photo: Xinhua
Macroscope by David Brown

China must end its monetary policy easing cycle and raise interest rates to stabilise the yuan

  • Beijing needs to allow fiscal stimulus to carry the burden of economic regeneration to stay on its 5.5 per cent growth track
  • Rather than reckless expansion, China needs an intensive investment spending campaign to boost domestic growth and ease market fears

Updated: 6:45am, 10 May, 2022

