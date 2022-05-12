Then US president Donald Trump swings a baseball bat made by the Texas Timber Bat Company, while participating in the Spirit of America Showcase, at the White House on July 2, 2020. During his term, Trump, who pledged to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, instituted a trade war with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Then US president Donald Trump swings a baseball bat made by the Texas Timber Bat Company, while participating in the Spirit of America Showcase, at the White House on July 2, 2020. During his term, Trump, who pledged to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, instituted a trade war with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Dani Rodrik
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Dani Rodrik

End of hyper-globalisation need not mean a world where geopolitics trumps all else

  • With China’s rise as a geopolitical rival to the US, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, strategic competition has reasserted itself over economics
  • However, a scenario is possible with a better balance between the prerogatives of the nation state and the requirements of an open economy

Dani Rodrik
Dani Rodrik

Updated: 2:44am, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Then US president Donald Trump swings a baseball bat made by the Texas Timber Bat Company, while participating in the Spirit of America Showcase, at the White House on July 2, 2020. During his term, Trump, who pledged to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, instituted a trade war with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Then US president Donald Trump swings a baseball bat made by the Texas Timber Bat Company, while participating in the Spirit of America Showcase, at the White House on July 2, 2020. During his term, Trump, who pledged to bring manufacturing jobs back to the US, instituted a trade war with China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE