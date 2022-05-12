Retired Japanese sumo wrestler Hiromi Yamada, who competed under the name Wakatoba, takes care of an elderly woman at the Hanasaki daycare centre in Tokyo on April 6. Countries around the Asia-Pacific are in dire need of care staff, leading them to think outside the box in addition to importing labour from overseas. Photo: AFP
Retired Japanese sumo wrestler Hiromi Yamada, who competed under the name Wakatoba, takes care of an elderly woman at the Hanasaki daycare centre in Tokyo on April 6. Countries around the Asia-Pacific are in dire need of care staff, leading them to think outside the box in addition to importing labour from overseas. Photo: AFP