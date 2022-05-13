A vegetable vendor’s stall has a barcode for Paytm, an Indian cellphone-based digital payment platform, at a market in New Delhi in November 2021. While digital payment use is growing across Asia, access to other financial products is severely lagging. Photo: AFP
Pamela Mar
Opinion

The View by Pamela Mar and Barbara Meynert

Fintech in Asia must go beyond mobile payments to be inclusive

  • While mobile payment rates are growing, a massive proportion of the region’s population remain unbanked and thus lack access to financial products that are the backbone of financial security and moving up the economic ladder

Pamela Mar and Barbara Meynert

Updated: 9:45am, 13 May, 2022

