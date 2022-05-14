Workers produce face masks for export at a factory in Haian, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP
Opinion

Macroscope by Tai Hui

As globalisation enters a new phase, companies and consumers will pay the price

  • In addition to electoral pressure in developed countries for jobs to be brought back home, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical risks mean globalisation is evolving
  • As companies seek to diversify supply chains, profits may well decline while consumers can expect to pay higher prices

Tai Hui

Updated: 2:43am, 14 May, 2022

