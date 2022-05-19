How Hong Kong can spark a wave of recoveries in shark populations

Almost 10 tonnes of shark fin worth HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) were seized by Hong Kong customs in October 2021 as part of a record HK$210 million haul of luxury goods destined for the mainland. Continued demand for shark fin has helped drive overfishing that has left Hong Kong’s waters nearly bereft of sharks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Almost 10 tonnes of shark fin worth HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) were seized by Hong Kong customs in October 2021 as part of a record HK$210 million haul of luxury goods destined for the mainland. Continued demand for shark fin has helped drive overfishing that has left Hong Kong’s waters nearly bereft of sharks. Photo: Dickson Lee