Almost 10 tonnes of shark fin worth HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) were seized by Hong Kong customs in October 2021 as part of a record HK$210 million haul of luxury goods destined for the mainland. Continued demand for shark fin has helped drive overfishing that has left Hong Kong’s waters nearly bereft of sharks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Almost 10 tonnes of shark fin worth HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) were seized by Hong Kong customs in October 2021 as part of a record HK$210 million haul of luxury goods destined for the mainland. Continued demand for shark fin has helped drive overfishing that has left Hong Kong’s waters nearly bereft of sharks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Andy Cornish
Opinion

Opinion

Andy Cornish

How Hong Kong can spark a wave of recoveries in shark populations

  • Demand for shark fin in Hong Kong and other key markets is driving overfishing and pushing many species to the brink of extinction
  • An initiative conceived and developed in the city aims to recover populations of at least eight threatened species, but requires widespread support

Andy Cornish
Andy Cornish

Updated: 6:45am, 19 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Almost 10 tonnes of shark fin worth HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) were seized by Hong Kong customs in October 2021 as part of a record HK$210 million haul of luxury goods destined for the mainland. Continued demand for shark fin has helped drive overfishing that has left Hong Kong’s waters nearly bereft of sharks. Photo: Dickson Lee
Almost 10 tonnes of shark fin worth HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) were seized by Hong Kong customs in October 2021 as part of a record HK$210 million haul of luxury goods destined for the mainland. Continued demand for shark fin has helped drive overfishing that has left Hong Kong’s waters nearly bereft of sharks. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE