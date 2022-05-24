People enter an office in Lujiazui, mainland China’s largest financial district, in Shanghai, on February 24. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Why ‘death of the office’ is unlikely in China, even amid risk of further lockdowns

  • While the popularity of hybrid working in the UK and US has tested the resiliency of traditional offices, corporate culture has been slower to change in China
  • Demand for office space remains strong, even as citywide lockdowns force firms to take flexible working more seriously

Updated: 9:15am, 24 May, 2022

