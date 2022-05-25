Illustration: Craig Stephens
Danil Bochkov
Opinion

Focus on Indo-Pacific, even amid Russia-Ukraine conflict, shows global order is not just forged in Europe

  • Global powers are increasingly seeing the Indo-Pacific as a prime spot to diversify their foreign policy
  • Interest from the US and its allies as well as Russia and China shows the emerging global order is likely to have the Indo-Pacific as a top priority

Updated: 9:15am, 25 May, 2022

