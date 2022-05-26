Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Zhou Bo
Opinion

Opinion

Zhou Bo

Nato and the West must heed Russia’s warnings to avoid nuclear holocaust

  • If Russia is not bluffing about its willingness to use nuclear weapons, ignoring its legitimate security concerns could doom the world
  • With no prospect of a ceasefire, the challenge is how to reduce tensions. As a first step, Nato could unilaterally pledge not to be the first to use nuclear weapons against Russia

Zhou Bo
Zhou Bo

Updated: 2:29am, 26 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE