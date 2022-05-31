Boys play in a residential community in Putuo district of Shanghai on May 17. Photo: Xinhua
Zhou Xin
Shanghai’s painful lockdown shows it is not the solution for China’s Covid woes

  • The economic cost of locking down China’s financial and commercial capital has been enormous, but the returns are relatively small
  • Despite the steep price that Shanghai has paid, the city has failed to find a new way for China to deal with the Omicron variant

Updated: 7:00am, 31 May, 2022

