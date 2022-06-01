A worker loads a sack of wheat product onto a truck in a mill at Khanna, in India’s Punjab state, on May 18. Photo: AFP
A worker loads a sack of wheat product onto a truck in a mill at Khanna, in India’s Punjab state, on May 18. Photo: AFP
Mark Smith
Opinion

Opinion

Mark Smith

As heatwave in India, Pakistan exacerbates global food crisis, countries must hasten move to climate-smart agriculture

  • The effects of the war in Ukraine on global food supplies have been compounded by crop losses in India and Pakistan
  • Countries must help farmers adapt to climate change with, for example, drought monitoring systems and climate-smart staple crops, while also adopting low-emissions agricultural technology

Mark Smith
Mark Smith

Updated: 6:45am, 1 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker loads a sack of wheat product onto a truck in a mill at Khanna, in India’s Punjab state, on May 18. Photo: AFP
A worker loads a sack of wheat product onto a truck in a mill at Khanna, in India’s Punjab state, on May 18. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE