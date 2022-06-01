Over the past couple of years, the metaverse economy has exploded, with people immersing themselves in digital worlds to play games, buy NFT art and fashion, attend virtual concerts, and invest in virtual real estate. We have seen numerous milestones. In March 2021, Christie’s sold a non-fungible token (NFT) of a digital artwork by Beeple for US$69 million. Some 78 million people attended Ariana Grande’s first metaverse concert in Fortnite last August. Republic Realm (now called Everyrealm) paid a record US$4.3 million for roughly 7.8 sq km of virtual land in The Sandbox metaverse last November. Adidas sold its 30,000 NFTs of virtual sportswear almost immediately for over US$23 million in December. And the world’s first metaverse fashion week was held in Decentraland just a few weeks ago, with over 60 fashion brands showing off 500 virtual looks. Locally, HSBC bought land in The Sandbox to create virtual sports-related venues, such as a stadium and golf course to drive fan engagement in immersive virtual environments. And the MTR has just announced that it is building a virtual station in The Sandbox with railway-focused games and experiences. According to market tracker DappRadar, the NFT sales volume in 2021 was close to US$25 billion, up from US$95 million a year before. Bloomberg predicts that the overall metaverse market may reach a whopping US$800 billion by 2024. Citi GPS further estimates this value to jump to US$13 trillion by 2030. Demand is driving the expansion of the metaverse economy, but it is not scaling fast enough. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) can assist . To understand AI’s role in the metaverse, I thought it would be fun to ask an AI system directly, and this is what it said: “Artificial intelligence has an important role in the metaverse. It can help to improve the user experience by providing more realistic and responsive virtual worlds. AI can also be used to create intelligent agents that can help users navigate these worlds, and provide recommendations for activities and experiences. In addition, AI can be used to manage digital economies within virtual worlds, and ensure that transactions are fair and secure. Ultimately, AI will play a key role in making the metaverse a more enjoyable and engaging experience for everyone involved.” Amazingly, AI’s response is spot on. The AI that generated the paragraph above is based on GPT-3 from OpenAI. It is the world’s most powerful language model that learns to write by reading billions of web pages. Metaverses need a lot of design and building work to create places to go or games to play in. Even professional architects are now working in the metaverse to design virtual offices, exhibition halls and so on. To create all these new metaverse worlds manually would take a tremendous amount of time. Creative AI can help. Using AI generative algorithms, such as generative adversarial networks (GANs), AI is able to design virtual worlds and make them realistic and responsive with knowledge of how the physical world works. Generative AI programs have shown the ability to “imagine” new photorealistic designs for houses, floor plans, rooms, furniture, and objects. GANs can learn to generate images of practically anything, given enough training data. DALL-E 2, just released by OpenAI a few weeks ago, is a type of generative AI. It can create never-before-seen photorealistic images and artwork just from natural language descriptions. You can, for example, describe an imaginary store front and DALL-E 2 will create a photorealistic version for you. People are also using generative AI to create artwork to sell as NFTs. Just recently, Mark Zuckerberg demonstrated Meta’s Builder Bot where he was able to build a piece of virtual land just by telling AI what he wanted – a beach, an island, clouds, palm trees, picnic bench and so on. AI can also help automatically design, create, and populate these virtual worlds with intelligent virtual avatars. They are equivalent to the present-day chatbots, but depicted in 3D, with bodies. They can see, listen, and perhaps walk around and do things in the metaverse. Generative AI can help create unique faces, clothing, and even personalities for these virtual assistants. They will be essential to help users navigate the vast metaverse and, unlike traditional chatbots, these virtual avatars can carry a conversation very well, through innovations like GPT-3. Lastly, AI can help manage metaverse digital economies and ensure transactions are fair and secure. Metaverses are not just fun and games. Built on top of blockchains, cryptocurrencies and NFTs, they are fully-fledged decentralised finance (DeFi) digital economies. Billions of US dollars in NFTs were traded each month last year. What decentralised finance can teach the world of business and geopolitics Smart contracts power all these financial transactions, making sure they are trustworthy, accurate, transparent, fast, and low-cost. Instead of going through multiple intermediaries, NFTs with smart contracts use simple AI to process transactions and make payments directly and immediately into cryptocurrency wallets with very low overheads. Despite these many new ways of using AI, the metaverse is not without challenges. The main one is data privacy – metaverses collect a lot more data than current applications. Ensuring responsible AI and avoiding AI bias are also crucial issues. It will be interesting to see how existing policies and legislation surrounding privacy and AI governance evolve to meet the challenges brought on by the metaverse. Andy Chun is vice-president and convenor of the AI Specialist Group, Hong Kong Computer Society and regional director of technology innovation at Prudential plc