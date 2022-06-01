A visitor experiences the metaverse at an expo in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andy Chun
Opinion

The metaverse market is expanding so rapidly, creators will need the help of AI to keep up with demand

  • Where building new digital spaces manually would take too long, creative AI can automatically generate images of practically anything, given enough data
  • Perhaps the greater challenge will be for regulation to keep up with this pace of growth, with a need for policies on data privacy and AI ethics

Updated: 10:15pm, 1 Jun, 2022

