Illustration: Craig Stephens
Terry Su
Opinion

In Kissinger’s shadow: how will history judge Blinken’s diplomatic manoeuvring on China and Russia?

  • Kissinger opened the door to relations with China with his 1971 trip to Beijing and bagged the secretary of state job two years later
  • Today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appears to have alienated China, while National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan seems to be keeping lines of communication open

Updated: 1:30am, 3 Jun, 2022

