US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listen to other leaders during the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on May 23. Photo: Reuters
US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listen to other leaders during the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity launch event at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on May 23. Photo: Reuters