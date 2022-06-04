People grow their own vegetables on a plot of land at the Koningshof urban agriculture initiative, in Utrecht, the Netherlands. There is a growing movement against the current food industry with more local products appearing in restaurants and shops. Photo: EPA-EFE
People grow their own vegetables on a plot of land at the Koningshof urban agriculture initiative, in Utrecht, the Netherlands. There is a growing movement against the current food industry with more local products appearing in restaurants and shops. Photo: EPA-EFE
Andrew Sheng
Opinion

Opinion

Andrew Sheng

As major powers fight, the rest of the world must learn to help themselves

  • With Europe preoccupied by war, the US riven by domestic politics, China struggling with Covid-19, and corporate titans hedging their bets, emerging economies must nurture resilience
  • The rise of localised food production and distribution shows it is already happening

Andrew Sheng
Andrew Sheng

Updated: 4:02am, 4 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People grow their own vegetables on a plot of land at the Koningshof urban agriculture initiative, in Utrecht, the Netherlands. There is a growing movement against the current food industry with more local products appearing in restaurants and shops. Photo: EPA-EFE
People grow their own vegetables on a plot of land at the Koningshof urban agriculture initiative, in Utrecht, the Netherlands. There is a growing movement against the current food industry with more local products appearing in restaurants and shops. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE